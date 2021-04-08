See All Gastroenterologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Thiruvengadam Muniraj, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (2)
Overview of Dr. Thiruvengadam Muniraj, MD

Dr. Thiruvengadam Muniraj, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They completed their fellowship with Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University

Dr. Muniraj works at Yale Medicine in New Haven, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Muniraj's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Yale School of Medicine
    333 Cedar St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 909-7492
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
  • Yale New Haven Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Asthma
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Asthma
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Asthma
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Genital Herpes
Gout
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Migraine
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Reflux Esophagitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis of the Neck
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Celiac Disease
Chronic Neck Pain
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dysentery
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enteritis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastroparesis
Headache
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Interstitial Cystitis
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Overactive Bladder
Pericardial Disease
Perimenopause
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyositis
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rosacea
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 08, 2021
    Wonderful telehealth experience with Dr. Muniraj. He is extremely professional, pleasant, and is really interested in your issues. He took his time and really listened. I highly recommend Dr. Muniraj for anyone who needs his type of specialist.
    Carole Rossi — Apr 08, 2021
    About Dr. Thiruvengadam Muniraj, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033436530
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Coimbatore Medical College Hospital
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muniraj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Muniraj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muniraj.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muniraj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muniraj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

