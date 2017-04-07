Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamkiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD
Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in East Point, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Decatur Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Adamkiewicz works at
Dr. Adamkiewicz's Office Locations
Morehouse Comp Family Hlthcr Center1513 Cleveland Ave, East Point, GA 30344 Directions (404) 752-1000
Perimeter Pediatrics3020 Mercer University Dr, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (770) 458-3383
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
My son has seen this doctor for more than 11 years. The doctor and staff are excellent. The locations of the office is pretty good for me and I always receive a courtesy call to remind me of my son's appointments. Thank you for all your dedication to our kids.
About Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English, French, Polish and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Hosp for Sick Chldn
- Cornell/NY Hosp
- Royal Victoria Hosp/McGill U
- Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
