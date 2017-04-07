Overview of Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD

Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in East Point, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Decatur Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Adamkiewicz works at Morehouse Comp Family Hlthcr Center in East Point, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.