Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD

Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in East Point, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston, Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite, Emory Decatur Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Adamkiewicz works at Morehouse Comp Family Hlthcr Center in East Point, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adamkiewicz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Morehouse Comp Family Hlthcr Center
    1513 Cleveland Ave, East Point, GA 30344 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 752-1000
  2. 2
    Perimeter Pediatrics
    3020 Mercer University Dr, Atlanta, GA 30341 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 458-3383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
  • Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Erythropoietin Test
Lymphoma Evaluation
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Apr 07, 2017
    My son has seen this doctor for more than 11 years. The doctor and staff are excellent. The locations of the office is pretty good for me and I always receive a courtesy call to remind me of my son's appointments. Thank you for all your dedication to our kids.
    John J. in Atlanta, GA — Apr 07, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English, French, Polish and Spanish
    • 1750381612
    Education & Certifications

    • Hosp for Sick Chldn
    • Cornell/NY Hosp
    • Royal Victoria Hosp/McGill U
    • Universite De Montreal, Faculte De Medecine
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Adamkiewicz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamkiewicz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adamkiewicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adamkiewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamkiewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamkiewicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adamkiewicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adamkiewicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

