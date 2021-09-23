Dr. Thomas Ahlering, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahlering is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ahlering, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Ahlering, MD
Dr. Thomas Ahlering, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Ahlering works at
Dr. Ahlering's Office Locations
Uci Medical Center101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-7005Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University of California, Irvine333 City Blvd W Ste 2100, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 456-6068
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahlering operated on me five years ago. I had a Gleason score of 4x4. He has the skill to be honest, direct, and compassionate. My anxiety is always reduced following a consult. I do my PSA every 3 months and report to Dr. Ahlering. Prior to meeting him I had consults with numerous physicians, but by far, he stood out as the most competent, knowledgeable and caring of them all. I can't thank him enough for the personal care I have received. Dr. Jack Schnel
About Dr. Thomas Ahlering, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1013983386
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
