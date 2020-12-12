See All Psychiatrists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Thomas Cook, MD

Psychiatry
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Cook, MD

Dr. Thomas Cook, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Cook works at Beyond Mental Health in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cook's Office Locations

    Oac Clinics Hi LLC
    1401 S Beretania St Ste 450, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 457-1082
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Queens Medical Center

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Dec 12, 2020
    I dont like going to doctors. Especially when it comes to opening up. Trust issues perhaps? I found after 3 sessions with Dr. Cook, I can be straightforward with him without judgment. He has ALWAYS pulled through for me. His staff, they are really understanding people. I was in the waiting room one time and was not feeling well. I started medication in the waiting room with a attitude. After talking with Doc, I felt the need to give a sincere apology. We are all good now.
    P Kight — Dec 12, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Cook, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497989149
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
    • Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern
    • Psychiatry
    Dr. Thomas Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

