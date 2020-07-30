See All Plastic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (20)
Map Pin Small Colorado Springs, CO
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD

Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.

Dr. Dalsaso works at Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Colorado Springs, P.C. in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Joel Cohen, MD
Dr. Joel Cohen, MD
4.8 (147)
View Profile
Dr. Linda Huang, MD
Dr. Linda Huang, MD
4.9 (275)
View Profile

Dr. Dalsaso's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Colorado Springs, P.C.
    6 Elm Ave Ste 150, Colorado Springs, CO 80906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 632-5020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital
  • Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Skin Cancer
Birthmark

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Dalsaso?

    Jul 30, 2020
    After extensive removal of malignant melanoma from a shockingly large area of my left cheek Dr Dalsaso stepped in and performed a miracle! After care was and still is top notch! His caring and calm manner instills confidence. I’ve been in the best hands ever. He truly is an artist in facial reconstruction!
    Lillian Whitfield — Jul 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Dalsaso to family and friends

    Dr. Dalsaso's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Dalsaso

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD.

    About Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548245525
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF NOTRE DAME
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalsaso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dalsaso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dalsaso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dalsaso works at Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Colorado Springs, P.C. in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Dalsaso’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalsaso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalsaso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalsaso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalsaso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.