Overview of Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD

Dr. Thomas Dalsaso, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and Uchealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital.



Dr. Dalsaso works at Facial Plastic Surgery Center of Colorado Springs, P.C. in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.