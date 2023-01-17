Dr. Thomas Everett, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Everett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Everett, DDS
Overview
Dr. Thomas Everett, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Burnsville, MN.
Dr. Everett works at
Locations
Woodlake Orthodontics Burnsville14344 Burnhaven Dr, Burnsville, MN 55306 Directions (952) 206-5122Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- DenteMax
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Lincoln Financial Group
- Medica
- MetLife
- PreferredOne
- Premier Group Insurance
- Principal Financial Group
- Security Health Plan (SHP)
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Everett is very easy to understand and very he tells like it is to teenagers.
About Dr. Thomas Everett, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1730217191
