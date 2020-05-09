See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Thomas Farnham, MD

Geriatric Medicine
2.6 (7)
44 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Farnham, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University.

Dr. Farnham works at Addiction Research and Treatment Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Addiction Research and Treatment Inc.
    1701 Zonal Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 223-6146

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Geriatric Assessment
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Geriatric Assessment
Abdominal Pain
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Prostatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vaccination
Wellness Examination
Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dizziness
Hyperlipidemia
Lipid Disorders
Sinusitis
Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 09, 2020
    May 09, 2020
Hey doc you are a very good doctor I'll be to see you soo3 denise Morgan need appointment for 5/15/20
Denise Morgan — May 09, 2020
    Denise Morgan — May 09, 2020
    About Dr. Thomas Farnham, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124186085
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health Sciences University
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Farnham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farnham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farnham works at Addiction Research and Treatment Inc. in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Farnham’s profile.

    Dr. Farnham has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farnham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farnham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farnham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farnham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farnham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
