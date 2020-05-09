Dr. Farnham has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Farnham, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Farnham, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Oregon Health Sciences University.
Dr. Farnham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Addiction Research and Treatment Inc.1701 Zonal Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 223-6146
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farnham?
Hey doc you are a very good doctor I'll be to see you soo3 denise Morgan need appointment for 5/15/20
About Dr. Thomas Farnham, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1124186085
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health Sciences University
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farnham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farnham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farnham works at
Dr. Farnham has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farnham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farnham speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Farnham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farnham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farnham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farnham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.