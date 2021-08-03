See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Glenview, IL
Internal Medicine
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Thomas Ficho, MD

Dr. Thomas Ficho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.

Dr. Ficho works at Glen Medical Associates in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ficho's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glen Medical Associates
    2550 Compass Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 998-0010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Thomas Ficho, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336141746
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Hektoen Institute For Medical Research
    Residency
    • Evanston Hospital, Northwestern University
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Ficho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ficho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ficho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ficho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ficho works at Glen Medical Associates in Glenview, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ficho’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ficho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ficho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ficho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ficho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

