Dr. Thomas Ficho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ficho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Ficho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Ficho, MD
Dr. Thomas Ficho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital and Highland Park Hospital.
Dr. Ficho works at
Dr. Ficho's Office Locations
-
1
Glen Medical Associates2550 Compass Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 998-0010
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ficho?
I have been seeing Dr Ficho for a number of years and I am always impressed by his knowledge, and attention to detail in his patient’s care!
About Dr. Thomas Ficho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1336141746
Education & Certifications
- The Hektoen Institute For Medical Research
- Evanston Hospital, Northwestern University
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF DENVER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ficho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ficho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ficho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ficho works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Ficho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ficho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ficho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ficho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.