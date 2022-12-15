Dr. Fogarty has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Fogarty, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Fogarty, MD
Dr. Thomas Fogarty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Fogarty works at
Dr. Fogarty's Office Locations
Thomas M. Fogarty MD PC10369 Democracy Ln Ste A, Fairfax, VA 22030 Directions (703) 383-6933
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
he's the most responsive compassionate ive ever had -- WOULD DEFINETLY RECCOMEND
About Dr. Thomas Fogarty, MD
- Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760527469
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Internal Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fogarty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fogarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

21 patients have reviewed Dr. Fogarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fogarty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fogarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fogarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.