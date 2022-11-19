Dr. Thomas Gonda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Gonda, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Gonda, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University.
Locations
1
Lara Weyland Ph.d. Clinical Psychology Inc.2220 Mountain Blvd Ste 240, Oakland, CA 94611 Directions (510) 495-4826
2
Faith in Life Counseling Center3663 E Sunset Rd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (510) 495-4826
3
Thomas A. Gonda, Jr., MD131 Ryland St, Reno, NV 89501 Directions (510) 495-4826
4
Psychiatrist Who Does Talk Therapy3344 4th Ave # 200, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (510) 495-4826Tuesday10:00am - 7:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonda has been treating me since 2017 for major depressive disorder, panic attack disorder/generalized anxiety, ADHD, and a specialized pain management routine that doesn’t utilize opiates. I found Dr. Gonda by accident. I had just moved to Las Vegas from San Diego and I needed to get treatment for my depression and anxiety. So I just googled “best Las Vegas psychiatrist” and Dr. Gonda was one of the first names to show up; I have been working with him ever since, a total of five years. WHAT TO EXPECT: If you’re new patient , I would suggest checking out Dr.Gonda’s web: MY EXPERIENCE: Dr. Gonda is really easy to talkD especially during therapy sessions. Don’t be afraid to to let him know if your meds aren’t working, or if you need something from him. I highly suggest his psychiatric talk-therapy sessions because he is one of the few psychiatrists who actually a therapist as well, and provides talk-therapy sessions. Can’t say enough good things.
About Dr. Thomas Gonda, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1033297833
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Med Center
- Stanford University
- Harvard
