Dr. Greene has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Greene, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Greene, MD
Dr. Thomas Greene, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Greene's Office Locations
Tampa Bay Surgery Specialists2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 560, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 873-0337
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Mutual of Omaha
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, professional, friendly and kind. With 21 years of experience as an Orthopedic Surgeon, you can't go wrong in having him take good care of you. Thank you so very much Dr. Greene for being our Surgeon here in the Tampa FL region.
About Dr. Thomas Greene, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1386647725
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- University of Michigan Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Bowling Green State University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greene accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greene.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.