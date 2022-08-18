Dr. Thomas Guerrette, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Guerrette, DMD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Guerrette, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Exeter, NH.
Dr. Guerrette works at
Locations
-
1
Office16 Hampton Rd, Exeter, NH 03833 Directions (603) 772-7874
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerrette?
I was juggling 2 or 3 issues and they worked with me get everything sorted out.
About Dr. Thomas Guerrette, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1821658667
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrette has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerrette accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrette works at
Dr. Guerrette has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrette.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.