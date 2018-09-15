Dr. Thomas Hei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hei, MD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Hei, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Uw Medicine Factoria Clinic13231 SE 36th St Ste 110, Bellevue, WA 98006 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Is very good at explaining. He is patient and he is complete in his analysis. I trust him 100%
About Dr. Thomas Hei, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 28 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Valley Med Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hei using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hei speaks Chinese.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hei.
