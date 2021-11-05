Dr. Thomas Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Hung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Hung, MD
Dr. Thomas Hung, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Hung works at
Dr. Hung's Office Locations
-
1
Dallas ENT Group7777 Forest Ln Ste B432, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-8300
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hung?
Very personable doctor. Very easy to talk too. Easy in and out. No waiting for me. I would highly recommend him to family and friends. He fixed my problem in no time.
About Dr. Thomas Hung, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1972592368
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Medical Center
- Duke University Med Center
- Harvard Medical School (Massachusetts General Hospital / Brigham and Women's Hospital)
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Middlebury College
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hung works at
Dr. Hung speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.