Dr. Thomas Jiang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jiang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Jiang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Jiang, MD
Dr. Thomas Jiang, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Jiang works at
Dr. Jiang's Office Locations
-
1
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Atlantic)2865 Atlantic Ave Ste 104, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (877) 696-3622
-
2
MemorialCare Medical Group Long Beach (Douglas Park)3828 Schaufele Ave Ste 200, Long Beach, CA 90808 Directions (877) 696-3622Friday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jiang?
I’ve been seeing Dr. Jiang for a few years, and he attended my husband in the hospital. He’s compassionate, attentive, responsive, and very knowledgeable. He has never once rushed through a visit, and I always feel like he really cares about my wellbeing. I’ll be forever grateful for the kindness and care he showed to my husband—and to me—in my husband’s last days.
About Dr. Thomas Jiang, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 14 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1861719486
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Harbor UCLA Medical Center
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jiang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jiang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jiang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jiang works at
Dr. Jiang has seen patients for Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jiang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jiang speaks Mandarin.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jiang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jiang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jiang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jiang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.