Dr. Kaegi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Kaegi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Kaegi, MD
Dr. Thomas Kaegi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital, Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Kaegi works at
Dr. Kaegi's Office Locations
1
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates Pharmacy330 Baker Ave, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (781) 278-5540Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
Hvma-chelmsford228 Billerica Rd, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 250-6100
3
HVMA Burlington20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 221-2600Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
4
Williamstown Medical Associates PC197 Adams Rd, Williamstown, MA 01267 Directions (413) 458-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Since I am older I have had a few PCPs in my life. Several who retired while I was seeing him. So, I found Dr Kaegi as a younger doctor I could stay with for a while. And he is the best. Knowledgeable, caring, and provides up-to-date medical advice. Takes the time during physicals to address issues and questions. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Thomas Kaegi, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaegi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaegi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaegi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaegi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaegi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaegi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.