Overview

Dr. Thomas Lavin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Lavin works at Surgical Specialists of Louisiana in Metairie, LA with other offices in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.