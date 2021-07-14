Dr. Thomas Lavin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Lavin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Lavin, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Toledo and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital and Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Lavin works at
Locations
-
1
Surgical Specialists of LA3100 Galleria Dr Ste 300, Metairie, LA 70001 Directions (504) 934-3000
-
2
Beth Bacon7015 Highway 190 East Service Rd Ste 200, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 234-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- AVALA Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Lake Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavin?
Dr.Lavin is amazing. He is doing a prosidure..only he can do. I trust him!! God guides him and everything is going to be done correctly. Dr.Lavin I believe in you. Eunice A
About Dr. Thomas Lavin, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1093775819
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Surg-Ochsner Med Found
- Ohio Medical College - Toledo
- Miami University, At Ohio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavin works at
Dr. Lavin has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.