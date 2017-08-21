Dr. Thomas Leibold, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leibold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Leibold, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Leibold, MD
Dr. Thomas Leibold, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake St Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Leibold's Office Locations
Lake Saint Louis Office300 Medical Plz Ste 310, Lake St Louis, MO 63367 Directions (636) 625-2662
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Leibold removed a lipoma from my shoulder. He and his staff are excellent! On time, very friendly and professional.
About Dr. Thomas Leibold, MD
- General Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Virginia, Charolettesville
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leibold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leibold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leibold has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leibold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Leibold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leibold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leibold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leibold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.