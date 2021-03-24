Overview of Dr. Thomas Mann, MD

Dr. Thomas Mann, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Mann works at Carolina Surgical in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Soft Tissue Tumor Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.