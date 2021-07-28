Overview

Dr. Thomas Mazza, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Harrisburg, PA. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF CHIROPODY and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Mazza works at UPMC Pinnacle Colon and Rectal Surgery in Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.