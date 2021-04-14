See All Otolaryngologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Thomas Moulthrop, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (10)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Moulthrop, MD

Dr. Thomas Moulthrop, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Moulthrop works at Hedgewood Surgical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Madisonville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Moulthrop's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hedgewood Surgical Center
    2427 Saint Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 895-8610
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Thomas H. M. Moulthrop, MD, FACS
    393 Highway 21 Ste 500B, Madisonville, LA 70447 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 792-4355

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Broken Nose

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Thomas Moulthrop, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376636407
    Education & Certifications

    • Calvine M. Johnson, MD - Tulane University School Medicine
    • University Ca Davis Health System
    • New York Medical College
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
