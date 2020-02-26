Dr. Thomas Neuman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neuman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Neuman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Neuman, MD
Dr. Thomas Neuman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trumbull Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Neuman's Office Locations
Thomas R. Neuman MD LLC349 Niles Cortland Rd Ne, Warren, OH 44484 Directions (330) 856-2957
Hospital Affiliations
- Trumbull Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He and his staff are the kindest and make you feel so comfortable and that you understand what you are there for. I had parathyroid surgery, he explained exactly what he was going to do and what he might expect. I would recommend them and would not hesitate to go back to them again if needed.
About Dr. Thomas Neuman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neuman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neuman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neuman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neuman has seen patients for Sinusitis, Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neuman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neuman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Neuman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neuman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neuman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neuman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.