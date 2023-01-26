See All Pediatric Urologists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. Thomas Novak, MD

Pediatric Urology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Novak, MD

Dr. Thomas Novak, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. 

Dr. Novak works at South Texas Pediatric Urology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Novak's Office Locations

  1. 1
    South Texas Pediatric Urology
    540 Madison Oak Dr Ste 500, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 812-5810

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Hydronephrosis
Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Hydronephrosis

Treatment frequency



Balanoposthitis
Circumcision
Hydronephrosis
Phimosis
Undescended Testicles

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 26, 2023
Dr. Novak is well respected in his field which means his experience speaks volumes. Our experience with him has been great. He’s very knowledgeable, professional, and kind. He’s great communicating with adolescents and their parents. Aimee, his nurse, is amazing. She is very responsive, kind and helpful.
Central Texas Mom — Jan 26, 2023
Photo: Dr. Thomas Novak, MD
About Dr. Thomas Novak, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Urology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326218017
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Thomas Novak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Novak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Novak has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Novak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Novak works at South Texas Pediatric Urology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Novak’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Novak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Novak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Novak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Novak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

