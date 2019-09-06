See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Medford, NJ
Dr. Thomas O'Reilly, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
4.1 (9)
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas O'Reilly, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cooper University Hospital
Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD
Dr. Alyssa Kwon, MD
5.0 (1)
Cooper University Hospital

Locations

    560 Stokes Rd Ste 13A6, Medford, NJ 08055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 820-7332
    1637 New Rd Ste 3, Northfield, NJ 08225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 257-3157

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Cocaine Addiction
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Cocaine Addiction

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon

Sep 06, 2019
Has helped me for 6+ years, very caring and highly recommend if you have a child with behavioral health struggles
Melissa — Sep 06, 2019
About Dr. Thomas O'Reilly, MD

  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • 1013132141
Education & Certifications

  • Bradley Hosp-Brown U
  • Brown U Butler Hosp
  • Brown University RI Hosp
  • UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
  • The Johns Hopkins Univ
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. O'Reilly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Reilly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Reilly.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Reilly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Reilly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

