See All General Dentists in Ballston Spa, NY
Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS

Dentistry
4.8 (134)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Ballston Spa, NY. They specialize in Dentistry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Pray works at Thomas J. Pray, DDS - Thomas Pray in Ballston Spa, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas J. Pray, DDS - Thomas Pray
    128 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 666-3037
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Air Abrasion
Anodontia
Arestin® Therapy
Air Abrasion
Anodontia
Arestin® Therapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Air Abrasion Chevron Icon
Anodontia Chevron Icon
Arestin® Therapy Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Inlays Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
DIAGNOdent® Laser Cavity Detection Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Diode Laser Soft Tissue Treatment Chevron Icon
Full Mouth Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Molar Endodontics Chevron Icon
Nobel Teeth in an Hour™ Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Physical Disability Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Prophy Jet Air Polishing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Single Visit Root Canals Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teething Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Teething
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Ultrasonic Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • Principal Financial Group

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 134 ratings
    Patient Ratings (134)
    5 Star
    (124)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pray?

    Jan 26, 2023
    Dr Pray Took me right in And took care of my issue My wife and I have been his patient for going on 3 years now and we both feel very comfortable and sure he will treat us Right I would absolutely recommend Dr Pray to anyone who needs dental work done
    Matt Griffo — Jan 26, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pray to family and friends

    Dr. Pray's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pray

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS.

    About Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1114138062
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pray works at Thomas J. Pray, DDS - Thomas Pray in Ballston Spa, NY. View the full address on Dr. Pray’s profile.

    134 patients have reviewed Dr. Pray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pray.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Pray, DDS?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.