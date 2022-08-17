Dr. Thomas Price, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Price, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Price, MD
Dr. Thomas Price, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Price's Office Locations
Central Georgia Infectious Diseases Associates LLC458 Hemlock St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 745-8554
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I meet with Dr. Thomas Price, my Primary Care Physician (PCP) regularly every 3 months and/or as needed. Great personality and great manners. Dr. Price goes out of way in providing his Services thoroughly. Everything I've ever asked of Dr. Price, and he has done just that & more. Dr. Price works well with my team of physicians. He conmunicates with them as required. Dr. Price will call me whenever a concern arises or question comes up. Dr. Price. He will refer me out to the appropriate doctor as required. I am very pleased along with my family surrounding the Services & Care that Dr. Price provides. KUDOS TO DR. PRICE & HIS TEAM!!!
About Dr. Thomas Price, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
