Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM
Overview of Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM
Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Rambacher's Office Locations
Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM20532 El Toro Rd Ste 111, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Directions (949) 916-0077
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Monarch Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
As an ex-NFL Football player for 7 years I understand a thing or two about foot alignment, ingrown nails, and orthotics. When my 2 year old son broke his leg and had to walk with a cast from his ankle to his hip for a month he developed a bad habit of walking with his ankle turned out. I waited a month then decided to call for help. We found Dr. Rambacher online and set an appointment. In one visit, covered by insurance, he fixed it all! HE is a genius!! Orthotics are a game changer!!!
About Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1295791838
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric Surgery - Saddleback Podiatric Residency
- Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
- Marshall University (Huntington W. VA) - BS in Biology minors in Chemistry and Physics
