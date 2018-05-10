See All Podiatrists in Mission Viejo, CA
Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (37)
Map Pin Small Mission Viejo, CA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM

Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M. and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.

Dr. Rambacher works at Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM in Mission Viejo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rambacher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM
    20532 El Toro Rd Ste 111, Mission Viejo, CA 92692 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 916-0077

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saddleback Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • Monarch Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 10, 2018
    As an ex-NFL Football player for 7 years I understand a thing or two about foot alignment, ingrown nails, and orthotics. When my 2 year old son broke his leg and had to walk with a cast from his ankle to his hip for a month he developed a bad habit of walking with his ankle turned out. I waited a month then decided to call for help. We found Dr. Rambacher online and set an appointment. In one visit, covered by insurance, he fixed it all! HE is a genius!! Orthotics are a game changer!!!
    — May 10, 2018
    About Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295791838
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Podiatric Surgery - Saddleback Podiatric Residency
    Medical Education
    • Ohio College Of Podiatric Medicine - D.P.M.
    Undergraduate School
    • Marshall University (Huntington W. VA) - BS in Biology minors in Chemistry and Physics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rambacher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rambacher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rambacher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rambacher works at Dr. Thomas Rambacher, DPM in Mission Viejo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rambacher’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rambacher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rambacher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rambacher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rambacher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

