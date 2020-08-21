Overview

Dr. Thomas Rastle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Rastle works at Emad Bishay, MD in Escondido, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.