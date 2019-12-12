Dr. Thomas Scilaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scilaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Scilaris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Thomas Scilaris, MD
Dr. Thomas Scilaris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.
Dr. Scilaris' Office Locations
1
Orthopaedic Specialists of Greater New York PC39 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (718) 428-9369
2
Surgicare of Manhattan800 2nd Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 419-1016
- 3 100a Livingston St, Brooklyn, NY 11201 Directions (718) 852-4300
4
Healtheast Medical Services54 S DEAN ST, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
I have known Dr. Scilaris since he started his practice. I am a former OR Nurse of over 40 years, who also had the pleasure of being his Nurse at times over the years. Dr. Scilaris is incredibly compassionate, a fabulous diagnostician and an excellent surgeon! One who truly cares about you. My mistake, I was not aware he accepted my insurance. After 6 years of pain & incompetent docs. Dr. Scilaris operated on me yesterday. I am a new woman!!! I can now stand up, sit down, sleep and just live with no knee pain! He is also my WC Dr and will be operating on both my shoulders. I have no fear at all. He will and has already decreased my pain so I can breathe. I highly recommend him to everyone. His entire team at the office and the surgi center I went to are FABULOUS!
About Dr. Thomas Scilaris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1619073368
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Orthopedic Surgery
