Dr. Thomas Shelton, DO
Dr. Thomas Shelton, DO is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Shelton's Office Locations
Franciscan Occupational Health - Port Clinic1930 PORT OF TACOMA RD, Tacoma, WA 98421 Directions
Dr. Shelton is one of the best doctors I've ever had. He was my primary care provider for almost 12 years and he never once let me down. I think he's wonderful.
- Occupational Medicine
- English
- Male
- Naval Hospital Pensacola
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- St. Joseph Medical Center
