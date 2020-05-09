Overview

Dr. Thomas Stoy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Little Falls, MN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center and St. Gabriel's Hospital.



Dr. Stoy works at Unity Family Healthcare in Little Falls, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.