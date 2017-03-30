See All Podiatrists in Nutley, NJ
Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (9)
Map Pin Small Nutley, NJ
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM

Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Nutley, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Testa works at Nutley Chiropractic Physicians in Nutley, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Testa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nutley Chiropractic Physicians
    591 Franklin Ave, Nutley, NJ 07110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 667-3412

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Heel Spur
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Testa?

    Mar 30, 2017
    I've Dr Testa a few times & he is a gentleman, very knowledgeable, conservative I have bunions on both feet, along with possible Morton's Neuroma or metatarsalgia He recommended not to have bunionectomy surgery but to wear the proper shoes and he suggested I try metatarsal gel pads to ease the discomfort I'm still having issues, so I'm going back to see him again BUT the woman who answered told me he is book through April & offer me an appt to see the other dr. , not very cooperative lady
    DJ in Clifton — Mar 30, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Testa to family and friends

    Dr. Testa's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Testa

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM.

    About Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902907439
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Testa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Testa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Testa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Testa works at Nutley Chiropractic Physicians in Nutley, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Testa’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Testa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Testa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Testa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Testa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Testa, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.