Dr. Thomas Vanhoose, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Thomas Vanhoose, MD

Dr. Thomas Vanhoose, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. 

Dr. Vanhoose works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Elizabethtown, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Vanhoose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    596 Westport Rd Ste 101, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 01, 2022
    This guy is brilliant! He took his time to listen to my concerns and explain his thought process as well as reasons why I should/should not do certain treatments. I can’t tell you how great it feels to finally find a doctor who cares and does not treat you like a number. The entire staff was welcoming from front desk to nurses. I liked being able get labs drawn in office that same day. The online portal allows you to quickly see your lab results, message your provider, and request an appointment. I am so glad I found this office, and I have been telling everyone about him.
    Tom C — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Thomas Vanhoose, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891154530
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
