Dr. Thomas Watkins, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
W Dental Group7614 Culebra Rd Ste 103, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 571-7068
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Love them! From receptionist to every employee there they are all so courteous and helpful. Explain procedures and so gentle! Highly recommend them! Love Dr Watkins !
- 43 years of experience
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
