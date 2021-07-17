See All Family Doctors in Muskegon, MI
Dr. Thomas Watkins, DO

Family Medicine
5.0 (14)
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Thomas Watkins, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.

Dr. Watkins works at Thomas L Watkins DO in Muskegon, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Patricia Roy, DO
Dr. Patricia Roy, DO
3.9 (15)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas Watkins DO
    855 Oakridge Rd, Muskegon, MI 49441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 755-6038

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
  • Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 17, 2021
    Does great
    — Jul 17, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Watkins, DO
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Watkins, DO.

    About Dr. Thomas Watkins, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861426348
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Watkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Watkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Watkins works at Thomas L Watkins DO in Muskegon, MI. View the full address on Dr. Watkins’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Watkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Watkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Watkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Watkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

