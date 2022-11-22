Dr. Thomas Wold, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wold is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Wold, DMD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Wold, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bend, OR.
Dr. Wold works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Aesthetic Dentistry of Bend LLC124 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend, OR 97703 Directions (541) 389-1301
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wold?
My cleaning was done efficiently. While under Dr. Wold’s care, I have been very comfortable with my dental care.
About Dr. Thomas Wold, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1669450383
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wold has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wold accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wold works at
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Wold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.