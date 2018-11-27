Dr. Young Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Young Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Young Jr, MD
Dr. Thomas Young Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA.
Dr. Young Jr's Office Locations
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Mechanicsburg175 Lancaster Blvd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 798-3139
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Young is smart, patient, empathetic, and very helpful.
About Dr. Thomas Young Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Young Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Young Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Young Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Young Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Young Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.