Overview of Dr. Thomas Zabiega, MD

Dr. Thomas Zabiega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.



Dr. Zabiega works at Franciscan Physician Network Hammond Clinic in Munster, IN with other offices in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.