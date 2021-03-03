Dr. Thomas Zabiega, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zabiega is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Zabiega, MD
Overview of Dr. Thomas Zabiega, MD
Dr. Thomas Zabiega, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Munster, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Southern IL Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Dyer, Franciscan Health Hammond and Franciscan Health Munster.
Dr. Zabiega works at
Dr. Zabiega's Office Locations
Franciscan Hammond Clinic LLC7905 Calumet Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-5800
Dreyer Medical Clinic Fox Valley Vilages4100 Healthway Dr, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 851-3105
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Dyer
- Franciscan Health Hammond
- Franciscan Health Munster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthLink
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
He is an angel. Professional, compassionate, O miss him.
About Dr. Thomas Zabiega, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1386755916
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospitals
- Southern IL Univ Sch of Med
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zabiega has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zabiega accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zabiega has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zabiega works at
Dr. Zabiega speaks Polish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Zabiega. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zabiega.
