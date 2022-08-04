Dr. Thu Doan, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thu Doan, DMD
Overview
Dr. Thu Doan, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Evans, GA.
Locations
Dental Care at Mullins Colony545 Mullins Colony Dr, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 670-5355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
Ratings & Reviews
She and her assistants made you feel very comfortable and relax thru treatment you hardly feel anything
About Dr. Thu Doan, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Doan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Doan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Doan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doan.
