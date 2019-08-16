Dr. Thuy Ngo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ngo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thuy Ngo, MD
Overview of Dr. Thuy Ngo, MD
Dr. Thuy Ngo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus.
Dr. Ngo's Office Locations
Prisma Health Children's Hospital Pediatric Urology9 Richland Medical Park Dr Ste 420, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 765-0620
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A doctor that takes the time to explain what is happening to you, and also, will answer any question that you may have thoroughly. Very happy customer!
About Dr. Thuy Ngo, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1043247349
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Dr. Ngo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ngo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ngo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ngo has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Restless Leg Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ngo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ngo speaks Vietnamese.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Ngo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ngo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ngo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ngo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.