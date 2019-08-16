Overview of Dr. Thuy Ngo, MD

Dr. Thuy Ngo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus.



Dr. Ngo works at Prisma Health Children's Hospital Pediatric Urology in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, Restless Leg Syndrome and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.