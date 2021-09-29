Overview

Dr. Tien Nguyen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Nguyen works at Three Village Cardiology PC in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Port Jefferson, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Angina along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.