Dr. Tiersa Damore, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Tempe, AZ
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Tiersa Damore, MD

Dr. Tiersa Damore, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center.

Dr. Damore works at Southwest Contemporary Women's Care in Tempe, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Damore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Contemporary Women's Care
    6301 S McClintock Dr Ste 215, Tempe, AZ 85283 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 820-6657
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bartholin's Cyst Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameriben
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Banner Physician Hospital Organization (BPHO)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Tiersa Damore, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114922119
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Louis University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiersa Damore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Damore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Damore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Damore works at Southwest Contemporary Women's Care in Tempe, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Damore’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Damore. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

