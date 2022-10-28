See All Psychiatrists in Westerville, OH
Dr. Tiffany Bell, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Tiffany Bell, DO

Psychiatry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Tiffany Bell, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Westerville, OH. They completed their residency with Ohio State University Medical Center

Dr. Bell works at Bell Consultation Services Corporation in Westerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Tiffany Bell
    670 Meridian Way, Westerville, OH 43082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 379-3430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?

    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr. Bell truly is one of the best practitioners I've come across in my training. She takes time to get to know patients and her bedside manner is incredible! Relatable, down to earth, and really listens to patients to understand their needs on a deeper level. She instills a sense of trust and connection that allows patients to get the exact treatment they need plus some. Thank you, Dr. Bell for being a glowing example of excellent patient care!
    — Oct 28, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tiffany Bell, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tiffany Bell, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bell to family and friends

    Dr. Bell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tiffany Bell, DO.

    About Dr. Tiffany Bell, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164759866
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ohio State University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tiffany Bell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bell works at Bell Consultation Services Corporation in Westerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Bell’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tiffany Bell, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.