Dr. Timothy Crimmins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Crimmins, MD
Dr. Timothy Crimmins, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with University Of Washington Medical Center

Dr. Crimmins' Office Locations
CUIMC/Vivian & Seymour Milstein Family Heart Center173 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Timothy Crimmins, MD
- Vascular Medicine
- English
- 1174692024
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Medical Center
Dr. Crimmins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crimmins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crimmins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Crimmins has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crimmins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Crimmins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crimmins.
