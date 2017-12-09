Overview of Dr. Timothy Herr, MD

Dr. Timothy Herr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Olmsted Medical Center.



Dr. Herr works at South Texas Ent. Consultants PA in San Antonio, TX with other offices in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.