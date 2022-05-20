Dr. Hofeldt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD
Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Hofeldt works at
Dr. Hofeldt's Office Locations
Timothy S Hofeldt MD PC532 SW 13th St Ste 102, Bend, OR 97702 Directions (541) 241-2401
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holfelt is the first psychiatrist I've ever had who took their time and always used best practices when addressing medication changes. He's also the first psychiatrist I felt the need to publicly review and that's because he truly is remarkable in his profession. He has a vast knowledge base that is well suited to even the most complex cases and I especially appreciated his holistic approach to Mental Health. I worked with Dr. Hofeldt for 2 years and during that time he explored a well-rounded approach to treatment that included supplements, lifestyle changes and lightbox therapy. Unlike other Psychiatrists, I never felt like a guinea pig having random medications thrown at me to see which one stuck. He was always cautious, thoughtful, and up to date with each suggestion. His patient-centered treatment is unmatched in my experience, and so was the time he took during appointments and his sincere care for me as an individual.
About Dr. Timothy Hofeldt, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1134276025
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hofeldt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hofeldt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hofeldt works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hofeldt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hofeldt.
