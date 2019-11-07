See All Family Doctors in Palm Springs, CA
Dr. Timothy Jones, DO

Family Medicine
3.9 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Jones, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Springs, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology.

Dr. Jones works at Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group
    275 N El Cielo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 325-1203

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Timothy Jones, DO

    • Family Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jones works at Desert Oasis Healthcare Medical Group in Palm Springs, CA. View the full address on Dr. Jones’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

