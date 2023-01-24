See All Other Doctors in Boulder, CO
Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.7 (85)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD

Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Mazzola works at Breakthrough Regenerative Orthopedics Boulder in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mazzola's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Breakthrough Regenerative Orthopedics Boulder
    350 Broadway St Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 463-0567

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment (OMT) Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 24, 2023
    John S. — Jan 24, 2023
    About Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1437130424
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • David Grant Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mazzola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mazzola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mazzola works at Breakthrough Regenerative Orthopedics Boulder in Boulder, CO. View the full address on Dr. Mazzola’s profile.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzola.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

