Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazzola is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD
Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Mazzola works at
Dr. Mazzola's Office Locations
-
1
Breakthrough Regenerative Orthopedics Boulder350 Broadway St Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80305 Directions (720) 463-0567
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mazzola?
Tried Steroids, and only option was Surgery, had Platelets and Stem in both, I'm back to very aggressive Ranch work, heavy lifting, and back to my passions of Fly Fishing
About Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD
- Regenerative Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
- 1437130424
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- David Grant Med Center
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- University of California, San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazzola has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazzola accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mazzola using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mazzola has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mazzola works at
Dr. Mazzola speaks French.
85 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazzola. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazzola.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazzola, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazzola appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.