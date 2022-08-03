Dr. Timothy Pringle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pringle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Pringle, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Pringle, MD
Dr. Timothy Pringle, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Pringle's Office Locations
Timothy C. Pringle MD PA4541 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 906-1055
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I WAS REFERRED TO DR. PRINGLE TO HELP WITH THE LYMPHENDEMA AND SWELLING IN LEGS AND FOOT. HIS CARE AND KNOWLEDGE IS OUTSTANDING. HE HAS DONE WHAT OTHERS COULD NOT. I HIGHLEY RECCOMMEND HIM AND HIS STAFF TO HELP YOU!!
About Dr. Timothy Pringle, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital Cincinnati Ohio
- Medical College of Ohio
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Vascular Surgery
