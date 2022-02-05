Dr. Timothy Wimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Wimmer, MD
Overview of Dr. Timothy Wimmer, MD
Dr. Timothy Wimmer, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eureka, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka.
Dr. Wimmer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Wimmer's Office Locations
-
1
St Joseph Heritage Healthcare2826 HARRIS ST, Eureka, CA 95503 Directions (707) 443-8066
-
2
Providence St. Joseph Hospital2700 Dolbeer St, Eureka, CA 95501 Directions (707) 445-8121
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Redwood Memorial Hospital
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Eureka
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wimmer?
Dr Wimmer knows how to relate and communicate with his patients. Something you rarely see with any doctor, let alone a surgeon. He is very down to earth besides being an excellent surgeon. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Timothy Wimmer, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1811955735
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wimmer has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wimmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wimmer works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Wimmer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wimmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wimmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wimmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.